Officials ask for help finding Illinois woman with cognitive impairments

Officials are asking for your help in finding an Illinois woman with cognitive impairments.

55-year-old Margarita Del Valle, pictured above, is 5'2", 180 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt, black pants and black and white gym shoes at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen leaving her residence on N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago on foot at 1 p.m. on June 25.

Del Valle has a cognitive impairment that police say places her at risk.

If you know where Del Valle is or if you've seen her, you're asked to call the Chicago Police Department Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.