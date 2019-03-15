Officials at National Park in Utah search for missing Iowa City man

Park Rangers at Canyonlands National Park in Utah are searching for Jonathon Hogue, of Iowa City, University of Iowa police confirmed on Twitter.

According to the Canyonlands National Park Facebook page, Hogue, 33, is a Ph.D. student who is also a hiker and backpacker who is known to hike long distances.

Officials said he is 5'10" and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and has "ninja penguin" tattooed on his bicep.

"If you were in the area of Green River Overlook at Island in the Sky, Canyonlands National Park between Sunday, March 10 and now, or if you may have information that could help investigators, please contact us," the post said.

The tip line number is 888-653-0009.

Read the original version of this article at www.kcrg.com.