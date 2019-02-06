Officials calling structure fire "arson" sparking an investigation

An investigation is underway after reports of a fire were called in Monday, February 4th, 2019 at 240 East Second Street in Geneseo, IL.

Officials say the initial Fire Department personnel put the fire out quickly and the structure had minimal damage. Police and Fire Department Personnel along with the Illinois State Fire Marshall's office say they are now investigating this fire as arson.

Officials say there was a high probability that the fire was set intentionally by an unknown subject(s).

The Geneseo Police Department is asking for the public's help, if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Geneseo Police at 309-944-5141.