Officials confirm Five Guys is coming to Davenport in 2019

A Five Guys restaurant will be coming to the Quad Cities in 2019 according to developers.

The developer confirmed with TV6 that a Five Guys will be coming to Utica Ridge Road next to Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant is expected to be finished by the end of 2019.

TV6 previously reported a Five Guys was coming to the Quad Cities in March after officials said they would be opening one at the end of 2018.

A Des Moines real estate broker told TV6 a store would be open at the end of this year. However, when TV6 reached out to officials with Five Guys, they said this was not true but that they were looking in the area to open a Five Guys location.