Officials confirm tornado touched down near Walcott Tuesday evening

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office confirmed a tornado touched down about a mile west of Walcott just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is unclear the extent of damages that the tornado may have caused.

Officials say it touched down near Walcott close to 230th Street and 60th Avenue.

TV6 viewers were sending in their photos during the strong winds and storms last night throughout the area.

