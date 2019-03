An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a home in Moline, Illinois. The call came in just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of 25th Avenue.

Officials tell TV6 two residents were inside when they noticed smoke coming from the wood burning stove. The residents had looked out the window and saw that the chimney was on fire.

Both residents were able to get out safely.

The fire marshal tells TV6 damages are estimated around $40,000.