Officials fight fire while standing in floodwaters in Bettendorf

Firefighters extinguished a fire while standing in multiple inches of floodwaters in Bettendorf.

Officials with the city of Bettendorf say they were called to a fire in the 24000 block of 179th Street at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, the only access to the fire was in a zodiac boat. There, officials found a detached garage on fire that was threatening the residence.

Officials say the siding of the home was melting in parts so firefighters protected the home first then extinguished the garage fire. They did this while standing in 4+ feet of water.

The residents of the home were referred to the Red Cross.

Mid-American Energy was requested and there was mutual aid from Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.