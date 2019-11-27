Officials find Mount Pleasant man dead in a field

A man was found dead in a field in Henry County, Iowa after officials were called for a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the intersection of 190th Street and Oasis Avenue on Monday at 7:30 a.m.

While investigating, officials say they found 55-year-old Paul Burden, of Mount Pleasant, in an adjacent field. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Henry County Ambulance and Medical Examiner Investigator from Henry County.