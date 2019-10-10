Officials find more fetal remains connected to late doctor in Illinois

Authorities say additional fetal remains have been found in Illinois stashed inside a car that belonged to a doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer (NBC)

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a news release that Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's relatives and Will County Sheriff's Office investigators found the new remains Wednesday.

Hill said last week that more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found in Klopfer's garage in Will County, Illinois, last month have been returned to Indiana.

The sheriff's department said Wednesday that the newly discovered remains were found in the trunk of a car parked on a property in Dolton, a suburb south of Chicago.

Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. He died Sept. 3.

