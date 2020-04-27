Officials identify Erie man killed after train hit vehicle Saturday

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has identified an Erie man killed Saturday when his vehicle was hit by a train.

Robert J. Merrill, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies responded at 12:35 p.m. Saturday to the railroad crossing at Moline Road and Smit Road for a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, Merrill was driving northbound on Smit Road, when the vehicle traveled through the crossing and was struck on the driver's side door by an eastbound train.

His 16-year-old daughter, who was in the front passenger seat, was airlifted from the scene by Medforce to Iowa City for life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said she was in serious condition as of Monday morning.

