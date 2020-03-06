Officials in Jo Daviess County investigating shooting that left one hurt

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in rural Elizabeth, Ill.

Officials say it happened Wednesday afternoon. The office received a 911 call just after noon reporting a possible shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Elizabeth Ambulance Service responded to the scene and transported the victim to the

Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment.

Officials say their investigation does not indicate foul play and say there is no threat or immediate danger to the general public. Police are still investigating.