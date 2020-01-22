Officials in Rock Island County asking for help in search for second burglary suspect

Officials have identified the second suspect in a burglary in Rock Island County.

Devin Thomas Stevens is wanted for Residential Burglary and Resisting a Police Officer.

Officials say on Friday, Jan. 17, a Rock Island County deputy responded to a burglary call at a home in Taylor Ridge. The deputy saw two people running and chased them.

The sheriff says the deputy caught the first suspect, 34-year-old Amber Summers, and the two struggled. She tried to disarm him, and the gun fired a single shot. No one was hit.

Stevens' bond has been set at $50,000.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Stevens is to contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office at (309) 788-8988.