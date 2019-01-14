Officials investigating after bomb threat is made towards Galena High School

A juvenile male has confessed to posting a bomb threat that was targeted at Galena High School in Illinois.

Officials say on Sunday, Jan. 13, officers with the Galena Police Department were made aware of a bomb threat just before 8:50 p.m. The threat was made by someone who sent messages through Instagram to multiple students at the high school. That person said there would be a bomb at the school on Monday, Jan. 14.

Officers began investigating and interviewing students who had received the threats. Officers say they recruited additional resources to attempt to identify the person who had made the threats.

The investigation showed a male juvenile was involved and officials say he confessed to making the threats.

Officials say at no time was the school or students in any immediate danger.

The Galena Police Department was in constant with school officials during the course of the investigation.

Chief Lori Huntington would like to remind the public that all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.