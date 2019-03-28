Officials investigating after man is found dead in Scott County home

Officials in Scott County have opened up a death investigation after a man was found dead in his home.

According to officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Ronald Cale was found dead in his home in the 15000 block of 100th Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials say the cause of death at this time is unknown. An autopsy has been scheduled and a death investigation is underway.

Further information is scheduled for release upon the conclusion of the investigation.