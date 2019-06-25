Officials investigating after shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon in Davenport

Police responded to the 3500 block of Kimberly Downs Road after a report of shots being fired in Davenport. This was just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials tell TV6 responding officers located two shell casings behind an apartment building and a bullet fragment. No injuries or damages were reported.

The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.