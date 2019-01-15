Officials investigating after train derailment in McDonough County

Officials are investigating after a train derailment in McDonough County over the weekend in Illinois.

Officials with the McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency said on Sunday, Jan. 13, emergency responders were called to US Route 136 for the derailment. It happened between Adair and Table Grove.

Nine train cars were affected, including three low-pressure tanker cars containing Isobutylene. Officials say one tanker remained on the tracks and upright, two tankers were overturned and one was on its side and one on top.

Officials say there was no spillage of any hazardous material and that no evacuations were needed.

No injuries were reported.

BNSF will remain on site today according to officials to evaluate the cause of the derailment, reconstructing the tracks as well as conducting a cleanup.