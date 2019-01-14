Officials investigating after woman is found dead outside home in Barstow, Illinois

Officials are investigating a death in Barstow, Illinois after a woman was found unresponsive outside a home.

Officials say they were called to the 100 block of 186th Street at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14. They were called to the area after a caller said there was an unresponsive person laying out in front of a home.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old woman outside the residence, officials say she was pronounced dead by the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Barstow Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.