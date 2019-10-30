Officials investigating attempted armed robbery in Jo Daviess County

Officials in Jo Daviess County are investigating an attempted armed robbery.

The Joe Daviess County Sheriff's Office and the Apple River Police Department are asking for information regarding a person and vehicle of interest that could have been involved with the attempted robbery. Police say it happened Wednesday morning at 11:50 a.m.

Several other agencies assisted with the initial investigation, including the Illinois State Police, Warren Police Department, Stockton Police Department, Galena Police

Anyone who has information regarding the person and/or vehicle is asked to call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 815-777-2141 or email investigations@jodaviess.org.

