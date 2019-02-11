Officials investigating burglary that happened in Henry County, Iowa

Officials are investigating a residential burglary that happened over the weekend in Henry County, Iowa.

Shortly before 12:10 p.m., officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary that happened in the 100 block of East Market Street in Rome, Iowa. Officials suspect the burglary happened sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

After an investigation, officials say the report revealed there was forced entry into the residence by forcing open the locked front door. Two televisions and several PlayStation 4 games were taken according to officials.

Officials say the residents had gained the property and had moved items into the home but had not been living there at the time of the burglary.