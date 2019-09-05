Officials investigating "suspicious" fire at Burlington home; no injuries reported

Police and fire officials are investigating what they call a "suspicious fire" at a home in Burlington Thursday morning.

Officials say at 6:51 a.m., the Burlington Fire Department was called to a house fire at 1322 Griswold St. Upon arriving, firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the front enclosed porch. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire by 7:13 a.m., and the damage was limited to the front porch.

The house sustained an estimated $3,000 in damages, but it is insured.

Two people driving by saw the smoke and alerted the occupants, so they were able to leave the house safely. No first responders were hurt, either.

Officials say the fire is considered suspicious and is being investigated by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments.

Thirteen Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by three West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Firefighters remained on the scene until 8:42 a.m.