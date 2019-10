Officials in Jackson County are investigating vandalism at a cemetery in Maquoketa.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post it has received multiple reports of an unknown suspect(s) vandalizing the Buckhorn Cemetery on Highway 64 in Maquoketa. Officials say it happened sometime in October.

If anyone has information regarding the defacing of these tombstones, you're asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 563-652-3312.