Officials looking for man wanted on felony charges in Rock Island County

Officials are asking for the public's help in their search for a man wanted for felony deceptive practice.

According to officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, 64-year-old Martin C. McCabe is wanted by authorities in Rock Island County for felony deceptive practice.

Police do not have a picture of McCabe at this time, but they say he is 6'01", 220 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2500, and you can remain anonymous.