Officials need help finding Illinois man with medical and cognitive problems

Officials are asking for your help in locating the man pictured above, 30-year-old Franklin Jones.

He was last seen wearing a black Chicago White Sox hat, dark-framed glasses, dark colored jacket, blue checkered shirt, unknown colored shorts, blacks socks and black sandals.

Officials say he suffers from medical and cognitive problems that place him at risk.

He was last seen in the area of his residence, in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue in Oak Park. He was on foot heading east on Chicago Avenue.

He is known to frequent 7-11 convenient stores and Walmart locations.

If you see him or have seen him, you're asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708-386-3800 or call 911.