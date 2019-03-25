Officials need help in locating missing 70-year-old man

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Officials say 70-year-old Marty Thurman, of Little Swan Lake, was reported missing on Saturday by his family. He was last seen Friday night at home.

Officials found Thurman's vehicle on Saturday at the Little Swan Lake clubhouse.

Search and water rescue teams in the area Saturday and Sunday. Officials say they'll continue efforts today and that no foul play is expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 309-734-8505 or the Monmouth Dispatch Center at 309-734-8383.

No additional details are being released at this time.

TV6 has reached out for a picture of the missing man, the Warren County Sheriff's Office told TV6 they do not have a picture of him.