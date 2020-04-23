Officials push back Hot Rod Power Tour dates amid COVID-19

Officials with the Hot Rod Power Tour have announced they will be pushing back their 26th annual tour.

The tour, which was originally scheduled for June, has been pushed back to August 23 - 29.

"The HOT ROD Power team will continue to monitor state and federal public health guidelines and requirements through August and will make further decision as needed about the tour in response to public safety," officials said in a release. "Safety is our #1 priority for our fans and staff during the annual seven-day, seven-city tour."

Those who have registered will be automatically transferred to the new dates according to officials.

"Given that we have automatically transferred your registration to August 23-29, 2020 or transferred your registration to HRPT 2021 per your request, if you still believe there are circumstances that you would like us to consider please complete the form below by July 1, 2020," officials said. "We will respond within 7 days. Please do not dispute the charge with your credit card company prior to completing this form. This could significantly delay the issuance of any refund."

You can find more information on the contact request forms, registration and the promo video at this link.

The tour makes a stop in the Quad Cities this year, with a Davenport stop now scheduled for Friday, August 28.

You can view the new dates below.

- KICKOFF on Sunday, Aug. 23: Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio (New Date)

- Monday, Aug. 24: National Trail Raceway, Hebron, Ohio (New Date / New Venue)

- Tuesday, Aug. 25: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis (New Date / New Venue)

- Wednesday, Aug. 26: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (New Date)

- Thursday, Aug. 27: University of Illinois - State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill. (New Date)

- Friday, Aug. 28: Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, Iowa (New Date)

- FINALE on Saturday, Aug. 29: Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill. (New Date / New Venue)