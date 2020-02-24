Officials receive reports of man making sexual remarks towards women and children in Carroll County

Carroll County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public after they received multiple reports of a suspicious person approaching people who were walking.

Officials say they received numerous reports on Sunday, Feb. 24.

"At 4:39 p.m., a call was received reporting an incident that occurred in the 400 block of North Argyle Street in Lanark, Illinois," officials said in the Facebook post. "At that time the subject approached a female who was walking. He made sexual statements to her and departed the area."

Just before 5 p.m. officials say a similar incident happened on West Bj's Street in Mount, Illinois. Officials say around this time the suspect approached a woman and then exposed himself and then left the area.

A third report was made at 6:50 p.m. about an incident that happened on West Benton Street in Mount Carroll, Illinois. Someone had reported a person who went up to three children and made sexual statements towards them. Officials say he left the area after that.

Officials say in all three incidents the person was described as being a white man between 30 and 40 years of age with dark hair and facial hair. His vehicle is described as an older silver or gray car, possibly a Pontiac or Buick according to officials. They also say the vehicle has a loud exhaust.

If you have any information about these incidents or see anything suspicious please report them to your local police department or Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP.