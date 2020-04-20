Officials recover body of missing Moline man

Officials with the Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office have announced the recovery of a missing man's body.

On Sunday, April 19, the Muscatine Search and Rescue team recovered the body of 65-year-old William J. Kirby. His body was pulled from the Mississippi River in Muscatine County.

Kirby, of Moline, was reported missing last week by the Moline Police Department. Moline police posted the announcement on Facebook saying the last time someone had spoken to Kirby was in mid-February.

An autopsy was done on Monday and with the help of dental records, officials were able to identify the body as Kirby.

Officials say Kirby went missing mid-February.

The cause of his death are pending at this time.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Montpelier Fire and the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office assisted at the scene.