Officials recover stolen vehicle and stolen gun in Jo Daviess County, two juveniles involved

Two adults and two minors have been arrested following a stolen vehicle incident in Jo Daviess County.

Officials say on Saturday, Nov. 24 around 1:45 a.m., deputies from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office were called to an area for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers say the vehicle had matched a previous report involving vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles.

Officials made contact with the vehicle's occupants and the vehicle then sped off at a high rate of speed according to officials. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle shortly after at the intersection of Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road and Shaw Road (rural Elizabeth).

During the investigation, officials say a deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana on one of the occupants. A K-9 was deployed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Officials then performed a search of the vehicle and while searching officials say they recovered several stolen items. Officials also say they recovered a stolen gun.

All passengers were placed under arrest and charged with Felony Burglary. Officials say 19-year-old Theodore J. Forsberg, of Apple River, Illinois and 19-year-old Benjamin J. Gourley, of Dubuque, Iowa were the two adults in the car. Officials also say two juveniles, a 15-year-old from Dubuque and a 16-year-old from Galena were also in the car. Officials have not released who was driving.

All suspects were taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation and all subjects involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.