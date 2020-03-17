Officials release new COVID-19 testing numbers in Rock Island County

Rock Island County Health Department officials said Tuesday that they have authorized 28 tests for the novel coronavirus.

Thirteen of those tests came back negative and 15 are still pending, officials said during a media briefing from the COVID-19 coalition.

In Illinois, local public health agencies are giving medical providers and hospitals an authorization to test for the coronavirus.

However, health department officials say they do not know whether all the tests in Rock Island County are coming through this channel because private labs also are testing.

Scott County Health Department officials said they could not speak to the number of Scott County residents tested as of Tuesday afternoon because private labs in Iowa are not required to report the number of tests performed to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said Monday that nine people have been tested through the state hygienic laboratory. All tested negative, he said.

Positive test results will be released by the Iowa Department of Public Health, according to health department officials.

While no positive cases have been reported in either county, officials say the community should continue to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in the community, whether or not a positive test is recorded.

“We understand that people are scared during this uncertain time,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department. “However, we urge people to listen to the advice of public health professionals and health care providers who are working hard to spread accurate information within our community. Please don’t spread rumors or play upon the fears of others.”

Officials urge the public to get information from reputable sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Iowa and Illinois departments of public health, and the health departments of Rock Island and Scott counties.

“We hope the public’s understanding of our response will help reduce fear and increase their understanding of the seriousness of this situation,” Ludwig said. “Your actions today will impact the community as a whole.”

The coalition is made up of community members in health care, business, government, and emergency management officials.