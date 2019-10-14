Officials respond to Henry County Jail on Saturday after woman dies in custody

A death investigation is underway in Henry County, Illinois, after a woman was found unresponsive in her holding cell.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, Oct. 12, correctional officers with the county found 61-year-old Teresa Marolf unresponsive in her solitary holding cell.

She was pronounced dead at the jail by officials with the coroner's office. Cambridge ambulance and the Henry County Coroner's Office helped assist.

The Illinois State Police Investigations Division was called in to investigate the in-custody death along with the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14.

