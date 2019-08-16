Police search for man after report of armed robbery at Spectators Sports Bar

Altoona Police are searching for a man they say is armed with a gun and robbed an Altoona restaurant on Friday morning.

Police told us earlier they were responding to an “active situation” at Spectator’s Sports Bar & Grill at 3200 Adventureland Dr.

At 0735 hrs, there was a #robbery at Spectators Sports Bar. Suspect: 5'5", 150lbs, black male, white button up shirt, blue pants, dark hat. Suspect is still at large. Please stay away from the area. Call 911 if suspect is seen. pic.twitter.com/HKijIivyas — Sgt. A Wilson (@SgtWilson252) August 16, 2019

They now say they are searching for a black male described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white button-up shirt, blue tactical pants, brown shoes, and a dark ball cap.

Sgt. Alyssa Wilson with the Altoona Police Department says they are asking people to stay away from the area of Adventureland, Prairie Meadows, and NE Hubbell Ave.

