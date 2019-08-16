Officials respond to "active situation" near Adventureland; public asked to avoid the area

Altoona Police are responding to an “active situation” at Spectator’s Sports Bar & Grill at 3200 Adventureland Dr. Friday morning.

Sgt. Alyssa Wilson would not release more details about the situation but said they are asking people to stay away from the area of Adventureland, Prairie Meadows, and NE Hubbell Ave.

KWQC's affiliate, Channel 13, has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Read the original version at WHO Channel 13's website.