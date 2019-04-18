Officials respond to bank robbery in Bettendorf; school on lockdown

Police are investigating after a bank robbery in Bettendorf Thursday morning.

City officials tell TV6 there was a bank robbery at the US Bank on Middle Road and that more information would be released throughout the day.

KWQC's Rebecca David was at the scene while officials arrived and said at this time it is unknown if there are any injuries, if there is a suspect in custody or if any money was taken from the bank.

Bettendorf High School had issued a statement via Twitter saying "Due to an event in the community, out of an abundance of caution, the Bett PD has directed BHS to go into lockdown procedures. There is NO danger at BHS; all staff and students are safe. This will be updated as we have more information."

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this as more information becomes available.