Officials say Coal Valley Days is being rescheduled for 2021

Coal Valley Days has been cancelled according to officials with the organization.

"We regret to inform you that Coal Valley Days scheduled for July 3-4th, 2020 has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 2-3rd, 2021," officials said in a release. "We made this difficult decision to cancel because of the virus and the different phases the State of Illinois is in right now and didn't feel the State would be in Phase 5 by July.

"We understand that this is a huge disappointment and may caused some inconvenience for you and with that we are sincerely sorry. We are hopeful to maybe have a one-day event in Fall to kick off the season. Be watching for updates. If not, we will have a better festival next year.

"As a vendor or car show participant at the festival, we are to do one of two (2) things; we can either reserve your same spot at next year’s event or we can issue you a refund. We will assume that you want your reservation carried over to next year. If you do not, please request a refund by responding to this email and we will gladly process your request within the next three business days."

Officials say Coal Valley Days is looking for board members, volunteers and chairpersons. So anyone who is interested in volunteering can do so by contacting Steph Genova at coalvalleydays@gmail.com.