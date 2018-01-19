I-80 shooting suspect enters guilty plea

UPDATE 5/21/19: As part of a plea deal, the man police say shot at motorists and law enforcement in January of 2018, has entered a guilty plea.

Charles Johnston was being charged with four counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Murder, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations - Use/Display Weapon and Operating While Under the Influence.

Court records show Johnston withdrew his previous plea of not guilty on the charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault on Peace Officer. He has now pleaded guilty to those charges.

The Attempted Murder charge and the Operating While Under the Influence charges have been dropped.

Johnston's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 7, 2019.

ORIGINAL: We are learning more about the suspect who was arrested near Atalissa last Thursday, January 11, after shooting at I-80 motorists and law enforcement. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation say Charles Johnston is from Belvidere, Ill.

We also learned that Johnston worked at a college near Chicago. Officials from Harper College in Palatine, Ill. tell KWQC that he is/was a psychology professor there.

"Professor Johnston is absent without approved leave. Following his arrest, he has been barred from campus. He has been employed by the College since 1996 and is an associate professor in the department of psychology. Harper College is prepared to cooperate with authorities in whatever way possible."

Johnston was charged with attempted murder and assault on person in certain occupations/ use display weapon.

He will be back in court for an arraignment on March 2, 2018.