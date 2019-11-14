Officials say lean-to storage area was intentionally set on fire in Port Byron

Police are asking for any information after a fire took place in Port Byron on September 6. Police say the fire was intentionally set.

On September 6 the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office were called to 308 north High Street in Port Byron for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, they found the lean-to storage area was on fire. This is located near a garage that was also partially damaged by the fire.

After an investigation, officials say they learned the fire was intentionally set.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.