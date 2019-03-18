Officials say man assaulted two people after breaking into their home in Des Moines County

A man has been arrested in Des Moines County after officials say he assaulted two people during a home invasion.

Officials with the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called to the 10000 block of 115th Avenue in reference to a home invasion and assault. This happened early Monday morning just before 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a suspect had left prior to their arrival.

Officials say after gathering evidence at the scene and getting statements from witnesses, it was determined that the suspect forced entry in the home and assaulted two people inside. Both had minor injuries. Officials say the suspect also caused damage to the inside of the home.

Des Moines County Deputies identified the suspect as Joshua Gregory Brown.

Brown was spotted and taken into custody just before 2 a.m.

Brown is being charged with 1st-degree Burglary and is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center with a $25,000 bond.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office was assisted on this incident by the West Burlington Police Department.