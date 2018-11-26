Quad City areas canceling waste, recycling collection due to snow

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois: Officials in Rock Island say the recycling collection will be delayed one day this week following Sunday's snowfall. Republic Services, the city's recycling company will delay recycling collection by one day this week.

City officials say Refuse and yard waste collection is on schedule.

DAVENPORT, Iowa: Officials with the city of Davenport announced early Monday, Nov. 26, the city would not have solid waste collection.

Later in the morning, city officials said that following the solid waste cancelation, there will be no yard waste collection this week. Officials say yard wastes will be collected without a sticker on Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 7.

Due to Monday's cancellation, officials say all solid waste collection will run one day late this week. Monday's will be on Tuesday and Friday's will be on Saturday.

From the city:

Yard wastes may be dropped off at the Compost Facility without a fee through December 7. Check the facility’s hours before you plan your trip as winter hours go into effect Saturday, December 1. Information can be found at www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost

