Officials say woman accused of texting and driving after semi crash in Iowa

A woman accused of texting while driving crashed into a semi Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on westbound Highway 30 near Linn-Benton Road.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said Bethany Smith, 27, of Cedar Rapids, rear-ended a semi as it was slowing to turn into a median crossover.

Smith was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The sheriff's office said Smith received citations for electronic communication device while driving, following too closely, no valid driver’s license and no insurance.

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com