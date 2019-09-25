Officials search for semi driver after motorcyclist is fatally hit in Wisconsin

A motorcyclist has died after officials say they were ran over by a semi in Rock County, Wisconsin.

Officials with the Rock County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook making the announcement.

Just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, officials were called to East Highway 11 and Interstate I39/90 for an accident with injuries. It was reported that one person may be dead and the other vehicle had left the area.

Witnesses reported to law enforcement that a motorcycle was on the off-ramp of I23/90 and they were turning westbound onto Highway 11 when a westbound semi, also on East Highway 11 failed to stop at a red light and ran over the motorcyclist.

After hitting the motorcyclist officials say they were told the semi driver continued westbound on Highway 11, leaving the area.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Volvo sleeper tractor pulling a white trailer.

The medical examiner's office has scheduled an autopsy and will release the name of the victim once family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call the Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.