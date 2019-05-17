Officials search for work release escapee in Council Bluffs

An inmate has escaped work release and now officials are asking for your help in locating him.

Officials say 27-year-old Kevon Andre Moss was convicted of Assault While Participating in a Felony in Pottawattamie County. Officials say Moss failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday morning.

He is described as a black man who is 5'8" and approximately 188 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on April 16, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police.