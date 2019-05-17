Officials search for work release escapee in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWQC) - An inmate has escaped work release and now officials are asking for your help in locating him.
Officials say 27-year-old Kevon Andre Moss was convicted of Assault While Participating in a Felony in Pottawattamie County. Officials say Moss failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday morning.
He is described as a black man who is 5'8" and approximately 188 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on April 16, 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to call local police.
Work release escape notice: Council Bluffs pic.twitter.com/5H62M6eebv— Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) May 17, 2019