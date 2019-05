Officials need your help locating a work release escapee.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 27-year-old Shawn T. Jones failed to return to the Davenport Work Release Facility Saturday.

Jones is convicted of Burglary 1st Degree and other crimes in Clinton County.

Jones is a black male, 5'8", and weighs 169 pounds.

If you have any information, contact local police.