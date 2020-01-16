Officials searching for man for failing to appear on drug charges

Have you seen this man? Police are searching for him for failing to appear on original drug charges.

Florentino Villagomez Jr., 37 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Florentino Villagomez Jr. is wanted by Moline police for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Possession of Meth. He is also wanted by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office for the same charge.

Villagomez Jr. is 37-years-old, 5'10" tall, 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free downloadable app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.