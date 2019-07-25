Officials searching for man who failed to report back to work release facility in Dubuque

Officials are asking the community for help in their search for a wanted man.

Officials say 43-year-old Chad Patrick Weekley, pictured above, failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required Wednesday evening. (@IowaCorrections on Twitter)

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 43-year-old Chad Patrick Weekley failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required Wednesday evening. Weekley was serving time on a conviction of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury in Dubuque County.

He's described as being a white male, 5'10" and 226 lbs. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 25, 2018.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.