Officials searching for man who failed to report back to work release facility in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials are asking the community for help in their search for a wanted man.
Officials say 43-year-old Chad Patrick Weekley, pictured above, failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required Wednesday evening. (@IowaCorrections on Twitter)
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 43-year-old Chad Patrick Weekley failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required Wednesday evening. Weekley was serving time on a conviction of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury in Dubuque County.
He's described as being a white male, 5'10" and 226 lbs. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 25, 2018.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
