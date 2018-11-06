Body found believed to be missing 13-year-old who was abducted in North Carolina

UPDATE 11/28: The FBI found a body Tuesday afternoon in an area near where they were searching for a missing North Carolina teen.

Authorities were searching for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar who has been missing for three weeks.

In a written statement, the FBI said they were in the area with the Lumberton Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations following up on leads related to the search for the teen.

Authorities stress that they have not yet confirmed the body is that of Aguilar, but her family has been notified of the discovery out of an abundance of caution.

The teen was abducted on Novemebr 5 by a man dressed in black wearing a yellow bandana.

Authorities say the body is being taken to the State Crime Lab in Ralaeigh, North Carolina for identification and an autopsy.

ORIGINAL 11/6: The search goes on for a 13-year-old girl abducted on Monday from outside her home in Lumberton, North Carolina.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers took to the roads early this morning to bring attention to the search for Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Aguilar was taken from outside her home early Monday morning by a man in a 2002 green Ford Expedition.

Troopers set up a roadblock on a highway near the mobile home park where she lives.

They were passing out flyers in Spanish with Aguilar's picture and a picture of the green Ford Expedition in hopes that people who drive that road each day might have seen something that could help in the search.