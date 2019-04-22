Officials searching for missing woman, has condition that may place her in danger

Officials are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman.

81-year-old Joyce Wunder was last seen wearing an aqua jacket, print shirt, dark jeans and black tennis shoes. She was last seen leaving the area of 620 Aster Court, in Lisle, Illinois and was driving a silver 2005 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate H573389.

She's described as a white woman with brown eyes and gray hair. She is about 5'5" and 155-pounds.

Officials say Joyce has a condition that places her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Joyce Wunder should contact the LIsle Police Department at 630-510-3864. Or Contact 911.