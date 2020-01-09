Officials searching for persons of interest in Davenport arson

Officials are investigating a Davenport fire they believe was intentionally set.

Officials are asking for help identifying a man and woman who may know something about an arson in Davenport. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Officials say on October 11, 2019 at around 2 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department was called to a fire in the 600 block of West 14th Street. Further investigation indicated the fire had been intentionally set.

The Davenport Fire Department and the Davenport Police Department are now asking for help identifying a man and woman who may know something about the fire.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.