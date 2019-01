The Iowa Department of Corrections is currently looking for 30-year-old Taurus Allen Bryant.

According to a press release, Bryant was convicted of 2nd Degree Robbery in Muscatine County. He failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center Saturday night.

Bryant is a 30-year-old black male, height 6'1", and weighs 286 pounds.

He has been at the work release facility since January 10, 2018.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact local police.