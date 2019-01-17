Officials searching for work release escapee in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Corrections is currently searching for a work release escapee who failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center Thursday morning.

30-year-old Nicholas James Oliver Hebdon was convicted of Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony in Clinton, Iowa.

Hebdon's conviction stems from a "murder-for-hire plot" in Dewitt, Iowa back in 2009. According to court documents, The victim's step-son, Randalle Cross, hired Hebdon to kill the victim. The victim, identified as Gary Smith, was sleeping when two masked men entered his home and tried shooting Smith in the head. The men missed, then ran away.

Hebdon is 6'2 and weighs 207 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 15, 2018.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local police.