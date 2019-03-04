Officials taking extra precautions following report of threat at Galesburg High School

School officials are taking "extra precautions" following what they call a "possible school threat."

Officials with the Galesburg School District say parents and students should both feel safe coming to school on Monday, March 4, after police were unable to find any evidence of a "credible" threat.

In a release from the high school's principal, Jeff Houston, he said in part "With the help of the Galesburg police department we have found no evidence that a credible threat has been made towards our school at this time."

Principal Houston said, "despite the lack of a credible threat, GHS administration will take additional precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

The school will continue to investigate any and all information they receive regarding this incident.